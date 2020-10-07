Alleghany County Public Schools announces acting superintendent

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Alleghany County Public Schools has announced an acting superintendent, effective as of Monday.

The school board appointed Sherman Callahan, who had previously worked as the division acting superintendent, to the position.

Callahan earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree from Virginia Tech and was a teacher at Boiling Spring, Callaghan and Falling Spring schools for six years before he was assistant principal at Clifton Middle School for seven years. He then went on to become the principal at Sharon Elementary for 10 years before he was the director of elementary instruction in 2019.

“Mr. Callahan’s friendly nature, easy-going personality and his ‘team approach’ to decision making is something the school board feels is very important as we make our way through these unprecedented times,” said Jacob Wright, school board chairman.