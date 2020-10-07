One person at Madison Heights Elementary School tests positive for COVID-19

AMHERST, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools announced Wednesday that one person at Madison Heights Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus.

The person was on school grounds on Friday and did have direct contact with other members of the community, according to school officials. ACPS announced that Madison Heights Elementary School will remain open despite this case.

School officials said that the district has implemented contact tracing procedures with the health department to determine whether or not in-person instruction continues.

Anyone who may have been potentially exposed will be contacted by the health department or ACPS.