Donation from church will create 150,000 meals for hungry people across Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. – A generous donation given on Thursday will help give over 100,000 meals to people in need across Southwest Virginia.

Feeding Southwest Virginia received a donation of 20,000 pounds of food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which marks the third donation from the church this year alone.

From this year’s donations, the organization can create 150,000 meals with completely non-perishable foods.

According to Feeding Southwest’s CEO, the non-profit is able to use the food to target areas where more than 10% of people are unemployed.

“That’s what it’s all about...working together with this pandemic to make food and other things happened. And...hope for other individuals who may be stressed right now," said CEO Pamela Irvine.

So far this year, Feeding Southwest has done 16 pop-up distribution centers this year.