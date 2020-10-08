Light show in New River Valley illuminates spooky countdown to Halloween

DUBLIN, Va. – DAK Lights is famous for its Christmas lights displays in Pulaski County, but now they’re bringing a Halloween version this year.

The Countdown to Halloween will spookily shine at Randolph Park this season with spiders, bats, talking pumpkin and scary music.

Guests stay in their car and follow the route while tuning into their radio on 103.9 FM to hear the creepy tunes as the show goes on.

DAK Lights Halloween Edition DAK Lights Halloween Edition is here! Join us at Randolph Park for a spooky light show set to Halloween-themed music. The lights turn on October 9th at 7pm and run every night through Halloween! Visit daklights.com for more information and full show schedule. #spookySeasonIsHere #dakLights Posted by DAK Lights on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

The organization said that the light show will run continuously starting at 7 p.m. every night from Oct. 9 to Oct. 31 if the weather permits.

Click here for more information.