Light show in New River Valley illuminates spooky countdown to Halloween

The event will run from Oct. 9 to Oct. 31

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

DAK Halloween lights (DAK Lights)

DUBLIN, Va. – DAK Lights is famous for its Christmas lights displays in Pulaski County, but now they’re bringing a Halloween version this year.

The Countdown to Halloween will spookily shine at Randolph Park this season with spiders, bats, talking pumpkin and scary music.

Guests stay in their car and follow the route while tuning into their radio on 103.9 FM to hear the creepy tunes as the show goes on.

DAK Lights Halloween Edition

The organization said that the light show will run continuously starting at 7 p.m. every night from Oct. 9 to Oct. 31 if the weather permits.

