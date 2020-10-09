48ºF

Liberty Christian Academy on two-hour delay due to power outage

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Kids at Liberty Christian Academy will be starting the school day two hours later than usual on Friday.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the school is operating on a two-hour delay due to a power outage.

Officials say the first bell will be at 10:15 a.m.

Liberty University is also on a delayed opening and will open campus around 9 a.m.

According to the Appalachian Power website, about 200 people have been affected by the outage.

