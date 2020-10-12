Rocky Mount woman wins $100,000 in Virginia Lottery game

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – That’s one happy retiree right there!

Doris Wright matched all five numbers in the Sept. 22 Cash 5 drawing.

She bought her ticket at the Sheetz on Old Franklin Turnpike and had the computer randomly select her numbers, 2-7-10-16-26.

With her $100,000, Wright plans to get some work done on her home.

Cash 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. andtThe odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.