Floyd County High School students head back to the classroom one extra day per week

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Students at Floyd County High School are slowly getting back in the classroom more often.

Starting Monday, high school students will attend school in person twice per week. Right now, they’re attending one day per week.

Students who have been learning in person on Monday or Tuesday will now attend school on both of those days, while students who have been learning in person on Thursday or Friday will now attend school on both of those days.

