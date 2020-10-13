Sen. Tim Kaine joins Danville middle school students for virtual history class

DANVILLE, Va. – A special guest joined a virtual sixth grade classroom in Danville Monday.

Sen. Tim Kaine spoke to a United States History class at Westwood Middle School.

He spoke about the importance of public service and heard from students and staff about their experiences with virtual instruction during the pandemic.

Students asked Kaine questions about his career, how COVID-19 has impacted him and what he learned running for vice president.

“Maybe you’ve run for student council office. I did and almost always lost when I was in elementary, middle and high school. I lost a lot of races or you lose things in your personal life, lose people dear to you or there are things you want to do that you fall short of. This is a very common part of life. And so I just dusted myself off and I was back in my senate office,” Kaine said.

Kaine also spoke to high school students in Fairfax County Monday.