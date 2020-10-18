Angels of Assisi begins work on new pet hospital and adoption center

ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi has begun construction on its new Community Pet Hospital and Adoption Center.

The shelter posted about the update on Facebook on Wednesday, writing:

“It is an exciting day here at Angels of Assisi as excavation has begun on our new property! Gia was supposed to be supervising, but couldn’t

contain her excitement. We are thrilled to be sharing this wonderful news with you as the new facility will be able to help more animals like Gia

receive the specialized care they need. A big thank you to everyone that has helped get us to this point. We can’t wait to keep everyone updated

on the progress of the new Community Pet Hospital and Adoption Center. For more information on our new facility,

visit https://www.canyouimagine.gives/ #Imagine #HelpIsHere”

The new pet hospital and adoption shelter will be located near the intersection of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue in Roanoke across from Roanoke Fire-EMS Station #1.