WATCH LIVE: Police provide update on the death of missing Buena Vista man

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia State Police will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon regarding the 2019 disappearance and death of a missing Buena Vista man.

In March, authorities found the remains of Chad Austin in the greater Panther Falls area, according to a news release distributed in May.

[Remains of missing Buena Vista man found after nearly a year of searching]

Virginia police will be joined by local law enforcement and Austin’s family, including his mother Ellen Austin as Thursday marks what would have been his 32nd birthday.

The press conference will be held in the Panther Falls recreational area where Austin was last seen alive and where his remains were recovered.

The event is set to start at 1 p.m.