72-year-old man admits to distribution, possession of child pornography in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County Sherif’s Office arrested a man on two counts of child pornography charges, according to authorities.

Authorities said they executed a search warrant at a house located on North 8th Street in Wytheville regarding possession and distribution of child exploitation material.

The suspect was located and identified as 72-year-old William Walters who was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child exploitation material, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Walters admitted to investigators that he currently had and previously distributed several images of child pornography to other people.

He was held without bail and transferred to the New River Valley Regional Jail, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office said further charges are expected after a digital forensics examination is completed on items collected at Walters' residence.