Authorities searching for missing person out of Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Several law enforcement agencies are working to find a person who was reported missing out of Bedford County.

45-year-old Carlos Rose was reported missing out of the Boonsboro area on Tuesday, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office could not comment on whether or not this investigation is related to the body found in Appomattox County.

The investigation is ongoing. The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding jurisdictions are working closely with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office to locate Rose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.