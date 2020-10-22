‘HalloWheels’ event rolls on with virtual costume contest for kids with disabilities

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Eleven-year-old Coleman Almond is building an ice cream truck Halloween costume for his sister.

“She deserves it because we get a lot, then she’s always left behind. I feel like this is special for her.”

His twin sister, Dagan, is in a wheelchair. Complications during pregnancy led to her inability to walk and sit on her own.

But her mom, Sara, says that won’t stop Dagan.

“She’s just a miracle. She wants to; she has the ambition to do everything that everybody else is doing,” said Sara Almond.

So when she wanted to be an ice cream truck for Halloween, the family decided to participate in a virtual costume contest called ‘Hallowheels.’

“Everybody’s just, kind of, taking a turn and helping in what they can do to get this built for her,” said Sara.

The event is organized by Children’s Assistive Technology Services -- or CATS.

They help nearly 1,000 children each year with mobility equipment.

Volunteers usually build costumes for families and host in-person Halloween parties.

With the pandemic, it’s a miracle ‘HalloWheels’ is rolling on.

“Families are stressed right now and getting these families to be able to do this is amazing,” said Cathie Cummins, executive director of CATS.

The organization is providing families the framework for the costumes. Don’t think they’ll provide Dagan with ice cream, though.

“She wants to actually give out ice cream on Halloween,” said Sara.

Passing out almond bars is still in the works for the Almond family.

Their main goal is to put a smile on Dagan’s face.

“I think she’s going to be really excited when she gets to get in it and just roll around,” said Coleman.

Tricked by the pandemic, but treated to an experience they’ll never forget.