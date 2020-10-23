Here’s what stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

Looks like several big retailers across the country will be closed on Turkey Day.

Many stores, including Walmart and Target, have announced they will close their doors on Thanksgiving this year.

Target is closing on the fall holiday because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company said in a press release that they plan on extending holiday sale prices for several weeks afterward.

Meanwhile, Walmart wants to let its employees spend the holiday with their loved ones instead of working.

Here’s a list of some stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving this year: