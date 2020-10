ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke city police cars were involved in a crash Friday night, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

Police said it happened on Melrose Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

One of the police cars has extensive back-end damage. A third civilian vehicle was involved, in addition to the two police cars.

This is a developing story. 10 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.