Officials have relocated the Alleghany County registrar’s office after an employee tested positive for coronavirus at the main office.

According to Ryan Muterspaugh, the county’s director of public safety, the office was shut down on Wednesday for professional cleaning.

The office has been moved to the Jeter Watson Center, according to Jack Cannon with the Alleghany County Electoral Board.

Officials say the Virginia Department of Health has been notified of the positive coronavirus case.