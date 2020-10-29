Sen. Mark Warner talks to educators in Martinsville about broadband needs

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Sen. Mark Warner made a stop in Southside Virginia with Election Day right around the corner.

Warner, who is running for his third term in Congress, visited the New College Institute in Martinsville Thursday morning. The senator toured the facility and talked with local educators about the challenges they face due to COVID-19.

The educators at Warner’s event included Martinsville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley and Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Davis.

Many of the educators told Warner their largest issue is broadband Internet access for rural communities. Warner said he hopes to develop a bill that requires large tech companies to pay for America’s rural broadband infrastructure.

“Facebook, Google, Amazon...they make money every time someone logs on the internet," Warner said. "They need to chip in to help us in the underserved areas.”