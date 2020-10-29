Trio arrested in connection with Halifax County armed robbery

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Halifax County, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident happened on Oct. 6 at the Liberty Mini Mart.

On Oct. 27, deputies and members of the Halifax/South Boston Regional Narcotic & Gang Task Force arrested Braelyn Martin, 22, Marctavia Dunkley, 20 and Kayleigh Desmond, 22.

According to the sheriff’s office, Martin was charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm while in the commission of a felony and petit larceny. Authorities say Dunkley and Desmond were both charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

All three people were taken to Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax and are being held without bail.

Deputies say the investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jeff Burton at 434-476-3339 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.