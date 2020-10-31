Sade: 30 Days of Hope

Sade is a sweet and spunky kid. She loves all things Disney, karaoke, music and singing. She loves to color and has a vivid imagination. Sade’s not afraid of a little challenge either, she enjoys doing puzzles. Sade is always willing to help others. Sade desires to be the only child in a family and would thrive in an environment that is highly structured. Sade is a joyful 14-year-old who will bring laughter and happiness into any home that she is a part of!

They don’t come any more adorable and good-natured than Sade! She is a gentle and loving girl who gets a real kick out of singing and dancing to Disney songs and pop music. Sade is always willing to help others, which can mean assisting with chores around the house or getting in the kitchen to be your little sous chef. Arts and crafts are a big hit with Sade as well, her imagination is enviable. Sade’s not afraid of a little challenge either, she enjoys doing puzzles. She’ll lighten any mood with her penchant for joking around and laughing at the slightest cause. She’s happy spending time with other kids and is eager to help them whenever she can.

Sade does best with a routine and schedule that is predictable to her. Sade enjoys lots of one-on-one time and encouragement.

If you have questions about Sade or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources at https://www.depaulcr.org/30daysofhope/.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.