Santa is boating into Smith Mountain Lake this holiday season

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – The Macy’s Santa may be gone this year, but the Bridgewater Plaza Santa is here to stay.

One of Smith Mountain Lake’s oldest holiday traditions, Santa Around Bridgewater Plaza, will take place in Nov. 28 with a few new safety precautions in place.

Right at 11 a.m., Santa is making a special appearance by boat at 11 a.m. to hear all the good boys and girls' wish lists at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House while enjoying some free hot chocolate and cookies.

“Santa will wear a face shield and children will take turns sitting in a circle six feet away to talk to him,” Gray said. “The circle will be decorated like Rudolph’s nose, so hopefully they’ll get a kick out of that. We’ll also be limiting the number of people inside the coffee house, so people should come prepared to wait outside, if necessary.”

After Santa makes his grand entrance, there will be refreshments and specials by participating businesses, an Elf on the Shelf contest until 2 p.m.

Ryan Waters, managing partner of Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals, noted that the celebration falls in line with Small Business Saturday, which is a national movement that encourages people to shop locally for the holiday season.

“It’s important to shop local, especially this time of year when foot traffic is slower at retail businesses and they could really use a boost,” Waters said. “Smith Mountain Lake has so many awesome merchants who are eager to help you find the perfect holiday gifts.”

Admission to the event is free.

