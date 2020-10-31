Sen. Tim Kaine, Cameron Webb campaign in Southside Virginia as early voting ends

DANVILLE, Va. – Decision 2020 is now a waiting game until Election Day.

Early voting in Virginia ended on Saturday, and last-minute voters made their picks at the polls. Meanwhile, Sen. Tim Kaine and Democratic congressional candidate Cameron Webb made campaign stops across southside Virginia.

“The eyes of the country are on this race,” said Webb, who is facing Republican Bob Good in Virginia’s 5th congressional district. “Our district will be made whole when everyone is at the table, and that’s the opportunity we have.”

“I think it’s the most important election vote I’m going to cast in my life," said Kaine, who ran as Hillary Clinton’s vice-president in 2016. "You would think, with me on the national ticket in four years ago, that the prior election would have been more important, but I think this one is more significant.”

Webb and Kaine stopped in Halifax, Danville, Collinsville and Gretna.

Last-minute early voters in Danville said they were excited to cast their vote in the congressional race.

“2020 has been a tough year, but I’m ready to get this vote out of the way,” said Albert Brandon, who voted for Webb. “In my opinion, he’s the best leader, and he’s going to make a change.”

“A lot of times, people sit aside and complain, but why didn’t they vote?” said Tim Jackson, who voted for Good. “He’s a conservative. His approach to keeping taxes down and supporting our economy...I like that.”