Train derails in Roanoke County; no injuries reported

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Roanoke County late Friday night, according to emergency dispatch.

Officials began receiving calls about the incident around 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Barley Drive.

Crews were on scene from Roanoke County Police and Fire until about 2 a.m. Saturday.

There are no reports of injuries.

Norfolk Southern is handling cleanup and the investigation.

As of now, the homes nearby have not been evacuated, according to dispatch.

WSLS 10 News has contacted Norfolk Southern for additional information.

This is a developing story.