Covington leaders taking extra precautions on Election Day as virus spreads in Highlands

COVINGTON, Va. – COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the Alleghany Highlands and now community leaders are working to stop the spread and ensure safe voting.

Starting Monday, Covington City Hall is closed to the public for the next two weeks. Staff will continue working remotely.

All city-sponsored events are postponed or cancelled.

City leaders want voters to know they are also taking extra precautions on Election Day.

“Our registrar and polling workers will be wearing N95 masks, we will be wiping things down, we have pens that will only be used once; we’re doing our best to make that contactless,” said Krystal Onaitis, Covington City Manager.

Onaitis said the goal is to make voters feel safe about coming out on Election Day. She also encourages people to do the small things they can to stop the spread, so businesses can stay open.

Read the full release from Covington city leaders: