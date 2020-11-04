42ºF

What’s News Today: road work, COVID testing

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Patrick McKee, Anchor

What's News Today
There’s a free COVID-19 testing clinic today in Salem. One hundred tests are available. You can call the health department to register. The clinic runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

Beginning today, the median crossover on Route 460 at Wilkerson Mill Road in Bedford County will be closed. The closure is part of the road improvement project to eliminate the s-curve. The crossover will remain closed until summer or fall of next year.

Lane closures could impact your commute in southern Roanoke County starting today. The left lane of both north- and south-bound 220 will be closed from 5 a.m. today through 5 p.m. tomorrow as crews work on the bridge over Back Creek. There will be another closure on Monday and Tuesday.

