What’s News Today: COVID testing, honoring veterans

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors and school board will hold a joint meeting today. A presentation will be given on career technical education. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Room.

The Central Shenandoah Health District holds a free COVID-19 testing clinic today. Tests will be given to those showing symptoms or have had a known contact with someone with the virus. Tests will be given between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center.

Fall Fair Food Fundays returns to the Salem Civic Center. Take the family for a gourmet hot dog, funnel cake, kettle corn and more. It runs daily through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Roanoke Women’s Foundation will announce the winners of its annual grants. This is the 16th year and will push the total over $4 million.

Students at Franklin County High School will return to normal schedule today. Last week, the school went fully virtual due to community spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty in providing adequate classroom supervision.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation holds its annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon today. It will be held be held in Miller Park starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is free to veterans and $5 for non-veterans. You must pre-register for the event.

A Blacksburg man, accused of concealing the body of his missing three-month-old daughter in 2018, will be in court today for a motions hearing. In September 2019, a hung jury let to a mistrial in the case against Andrew Terry. Terry admitted to burying Arieanna Day in Montgomery County after picking her up, bruised and barely alive from her mother’s home in Roanoke. The baby is presumed dead, but her remains have not been found.