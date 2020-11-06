Botetourt County wind farm gets final state permit

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A proposed wind farm in Botetourt County got the last state permit it needs to move forward. Now, those plans can be submitted to county officials for final approval.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued the permit to the utility solar and wind company Apex Clean Energy in October, which is a requirement to build the Rocky Forge wind farm.

The project would include up to 22 turbines standing at 680 feet tall.

Botetourt County officials said they’re just waiting for Apex to submit all the permits, site plans, noise and sound studies before the board of supervisors will look them over and make their final decision.

“We are still awaiting a full set of site plans to be submitted to our office, so we haven’t started our full set of review yet," said Nicole Pendleton, the director of community development for Botetourt County.

There’s no official timeline yet, but Botetourt County officials hope to get all the documents from Apex by the end of the month.