84-year-old Amherst man with possible cognitive issues missing

Alberio was seen early Saturday morning in Washington DC

Angel Luis Alberio
AMHERST, Va. – The Amherst Police Department is asking for help finding a missing elderly man.

Police said Angel Luis Alberio, 84, was last seen leaving Amherst on Friday with his wife in a gray 1993 Ford Conversion Van with Virginia tag 5256BAB.

According to authorities, Alberio was located early Saturday morning in Washington DC, and Amherst Police are working with DC Metro Police to find him.

Authorities said it’s possible Alberio has cognitive decline.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 434-946-9300.

