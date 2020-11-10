Bet you didn’t know that Clifton Forge has the country’s only coffee grinder museum

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – When you think of the Alleghany Highlands, coffee is not probably the first thing that comes to mind.

However, one couple in Clifton Forge hopes you will not only stop by for a cup of joe but also walk through their newly opened coffee museum, Caffé Museo.

One couple in Clifton Forge hopes you will not only stop-by for a cup of joe, but also walk through their newly opened coffee museum. (Judith Sivonda)

This fall, Judith Sivonda and her husband added a coffee grinder museum to their café.

Sivonda says her museum is the only one of its kind in the country.

Inside, you will find hundreds of grinders dating back to 1690.

They have been collecting them for 30 years now and even wrote a book about their collection.

“People just come in and they’re not in a hurry. They’re taking a break from the road. It’s a very pleasant place to stop in, the absolute opposite of a drive-thru. We get into conversations that are quite pleasant and they haven’t seen anything like it and they’ll remember Clifton Forge,” said Sivonda.

On top of displaying the coffee grinders, you can get a cup of award-winning coffee from Portland, Oregon, and enjoy homemade biscotti and scones.