Honor COVID-19 victims and health care workers during yoga tribute event

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – One yoga studio is paying tribute to those affected by coronavirus the best way it knows how.

Grace Yoga and Pilates is inviting you to a special yoga class and planting event to pay homage to COVID-19 patients, victims and healthcare workers.

Calling all Healthcare workers, COVID-19 survivors, family & friends of those that fell victim to the virus. Let’s unite... Posted by Grace Yoga & Pilates LLC on Sunday, November 8, 2020

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. the studio is hosting a yoga class in its spacious back yard, followed by planting an honor garden.

The seed or bulb you bring will represent the person impacted by coronavirus that you want to pay tribute to.

🌸Please Join Us!🌸 Cost: Free. Cash and check donations are welcomed. All proceeds will be gifted to Carilion Clinic... Posted by Grace Yoga & Pilates LLC on Saturday, November 7, 2020

The studio understands what a difficult time this is for people and they believe this is how they do their part to help.

“We’re all about creating peace and healing in our community and a number of our community members have been affected by COVID; whether it’s losing a friend or family and those in our own community and beyond,” said instructor Colleen Carrell.

The event is free, but they ask you to register online here.