Blue Ridge Fudge Lady continues her Veterans Day giveaway tradition

PULASKI, Va. – A Pulaski County confectionary delivered free sweet treats to servicemembers on Veterans Day.

Robin Burdette’s business, Blue Ridge Fudge Lady, handed out fudge to more than 75 veterans this year.

Burdette, a Navy veteran herself, has made this a tradition for the past six years.

“I love this and I love the holiday,” Burdette said. “It’s my favorite holiday by far.”

Burdette personally delivered her creations to servicemembers such as Ricardo Adams, an Iraq War veteran currently in the Army Reserve.

“I didn’t think I would see this day and be rewarded with something like this," Adams said. “It’s a blessing. I’m grateful.”

Burdette received help from dozens of volunteer delivery people in Pulaski County, including Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith.

“Having the opportunity to go out, talk to our veterans, and show our appreciation, it’s just an awesome experience," said Worrell.

“People here are actually taking that next step to actually show veterans support and do something to help them," Griffith said.

Burdette hopes to expand her service to Montgomery and Roanoke counties next Veterans Day.

For now, she’s happy to give servicemembers a small slice of happiness for the occasion.

“Being in the military is so special, you can’t even explain how amazing it is to have that comradery," Burdette said. "To be honored for that says a lot about our community.”