Giles County leaders send ‘code red’ alert ahead of New River crest Friday morning

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The New River in Giles County is anticipated to crest at 15.8 feet at around 7 a.m. on Friday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

Giles County administration sent out a “code red” alert to citizens regarding this latest forecast. They said this crest is comparable to the April 14th, 2020 crest at 15.2 feet.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the river was at 13.1 feet.

The crest will happen before daylight. Administrators said forecasts can change quickly and citizens who live in flood-prone areas should continue to monitor river conditions and the forecast throughout the night.