Danville Science Center reopens with $9 million worth of renovations

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Science Center is reopening Saturday, Nov. 14 after a multi-million dollar renovation.

The science center has been around for 25 years, and Executive Director Adam Goebel said it was time for a change and a reimagination of the place.

The $9 million upgrades include 10,000 square feet of new exhibits and a makers place, which they call the Creativity Lab.

From design to installation it was a 15-month long process, and it’s only Phase Two to Danville Science Center’s reimagination plan.

Goebel told 10 News the plan was to close March 16th before the coronavirus pandemic happened and Governor Northam’s mandate.

Each floor has multiple interactive exhibits for kids and adults. One is all about getting visitors moving while the other floor is a water gallery.

“Individuals can walk through a rain maze without getting wet, they can visualize water consumption on a 2,400 bottle water wall," said Goebel.

Danville Science Center is operating at limited capacity and taking reservations to limit the spread of coronavirus.

For a look at their new health and safety policies and procedures, click here.