Holiday events return to River Ridge Mall with COVID-19 changes

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall is teaming up with the Salvation Army for the annual Red Kettle Campaign. Bell holders are outside entrances, wearing masks and gloves as they collect donations.

Guests can sponsor a child by taking a tag off the ‘Angel Trees’ and bringing the gift back to River Ridge or the Salvation Army.

And starting next weekend, you can meet Santa, but guests are asked to make reservations online.

“We’ll be cleaning between each visit with Santa Claus. You do have to be socially distant from Santa Claus, so you can’t sit on his lap this year; but that’s okay because we’re still going to make the photos look really great,” said Katie Farris, the mall’s marketing manager.

Curb-side pick-up will also be available to promote social distancing.