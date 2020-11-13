What’s News Today: gun violence task force, coat drive

Roanoke’s Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence will meet today. Last month, it discussed the police department’s new gang detection unit. The department has also hired a crime mitigation specialist, who will go to crime scenes and work with victim’s loved ones. The move is designed to streamline communication within the department.

Lynchburg City Schools holds its annual take your legislative representatives to breakfast event. The school board will discuss its legislative agenda as the board works to provide “the best possible education for students.” The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. on Zoom.

Today is the last day of the Foster Fuels Spread the Warmth Coat Drive. The company has collected new and gently used coats. Those will be give to area elementary and high schools, as well as Lake Christian Ministries, and given to children in need.

Radford University President, Brian Hemphill, will deliver the State of the University address today. He will talk about the accomplishments of the past year and talk about the path forward. Because of the pandemic, the event will take place virtually.