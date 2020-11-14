60ºF

Virginia Tech Hokies lead Miami Hurricanes at halftime, 14-13

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

The Virginia Tech Hokies are leading the Miami Hurricanes at halftime with a score of 14-13.

In the first quarter, Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker completed a 53-yard rushing touchdown. Then, running back Jalen Holston made an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

The Hurricanes made their first touchdown of the game as quarterback D’eriq King completed a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Miami finished out the half completing a 40-yard field goal by kicker Jose Borregales.

