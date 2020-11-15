67ºF

Giles County Public Schools announce six COVID-19 cases across four schools

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

School bus parked in lot with stop sign displayed
School bus parked in lot with stop sign displayed

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County Public Schools announced six new coronavirus cases across four different schools as of Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases and what schools are impacted:

  • Eastern Elementary/Middle School has one presumptive positive student
  • Giles High School has two positive staff members and one positive student
  • Narrows High School has one positive student
  • Giles County Technology Center has one positive student

“We will continue to review and stress the importance of following the proper practices each day,” officials wrote in the Facebook announcement,

