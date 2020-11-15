Giles County Public Schools announce six COVID-19 cases across four schools

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County Public Schools announced six new coronavirus cases across four different schools as of Friday.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases and what schools are impacted:
- Eastern Elementary/Middle School has one presumptive positive student
- Giles High School has two positive staff members and one positive student
- Narrows High School has one positive student
- Giles County Technology Center has one positive student
“We will continue to review and stress the importance of following the proper practices each day,” officials wrote in the Facebook announcement,