Giles County Public Schools announce six COVID-19 cases across four schools

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County Public Schools announced six new coronavirus cases across four different schools as of Friday.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases and what schools are impacted:

Eastern Elementary/Middle School has one presumptive positive student

Giles High School has two positive staff members and one positive student

Narrows High School has one positive student

Giles County Technology Center has one positive student

“We will continue to review and stress the importance of following the proper practices each day,” officials wrote in the Facebook announcement,