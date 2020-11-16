School facilities in Halifax County temporarily closing due to community spread of COVID-19

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Halifax County announced Monday that they will be temporarily closing all school facilities until at least December 7 due to a significant rise in the community spread of COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, all students will learn remotely, including those who are currently getting face-to-face instruction. That includes special education students, English learners and homeless students, and students who are meeting with teacher face-to-face through appointments.

School leaders said they have been working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and have been closely monitoring daily health data.

The data from the week of November 9-15 showed a significant rise in the community spread of COVID-19, school leaders said. Because of this, they pointed to guidance from the Virginia Department of Education that recommends using Phase 1 guidance for schools, which features remote learning as the primary method of instruction.

School leaders said they said they are hopeful the situation will improve to where they can revert back to Phase 2 guidance, which would prioritize in-person instruction for certain students, but still have many students learn remotely.

School leaders said the only students who will enter the buildings from November 17 through December 7 are special education students who are being tested as part of the eligibility process and have had appointments booked.

Employees will continue to work from their classrooms and other work spaces.