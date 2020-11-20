Lynchburg organization helping struggling families by providing fresh produce for Thanksgiving

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Park View Community Mission is giving away nearly 200 boxes of produce donated by the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Volunteers were outside Lynchburg’s middle and high schools Friday, and they’ll be out again on Monday.

Earl Larkins, a Park View spokesperson, says they’re doing their best to assist families during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have had close to 800 families that have come to Park View Community Mission since the pandemic began — that have never come to a pantry before. So, we realize there’s a need,” Larkins said.

You can pick up produce at any of Lynchburg’s middle or high schools Monday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is first-come, first-serve.