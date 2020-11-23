Radford middle school sends students home early, switches to virtual learning

RADFORD, Va. – John Dalton Intermediate School in Radford has decided to send students home early on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, students will be sent home Monday at 11:30 a.m. Students will reportedly be able to pick up lunch, but will have to wait until getting home to eat it.

Starting Tuesday, the school will switch to an all-virtual learning platform that will go until Dec. 7.

McHarg, Belle Heth Elementary and Radford High School will all remain in a hybrid schedule.

Below is the full post: