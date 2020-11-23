50ºF

Local News

Radford middle school sends students home early, switches to virtual learning

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Radford, New River Valley, Education
School bus issues lead to more confusion in Roanoke County
School bus issues lead to more confusion in Roanoke County

RADFORD, Va. – John Dalton Intermediate School in Radford has decided to send students home early on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, students will be sent home Monday at 11:30 a.m. Students will reportedly be able to pick up lunch, but will have to wait until getting home to eat it.

Starting Tuesday, the school will switch to an all-virtual learning platform that will go until Dec. 7.

McHarg, Belle Heth Elementary and Radford High School will all remain in a hybrid schedule.

Below is the full post:

Posted by John Dalton Intermediate School on Monday, November 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: