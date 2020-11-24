Coat drive for Roanoke students in need

ROANOKE, Va. – Keeping kids warm this winter. That’s the goal of a local coat drive.

For the fourth year, Humble Hustle is collecting new coats for Roanoke Valley schools. This year, they’re donating coats to Garden City Elementary in Roanoke City.

The organization got $670 dollars from the Junior League of Roanoke Valley to buy coats. 10 News anchor Jenna Zibton is president of the organization and gave them the check Tuesday.

Humble Hustle is collecting coats until Friday, December 4. There are drop boxes at Scratch Biscuit Company, The Village Grill and Humble Hustle headquarters at 2750 Hoover Street NW in Roanoke Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There’s also a Target Registry where you can shop online. You can find that here.

Below is a list of places you can drop off coats for the drive: