John: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.

John is an active 8-year-old who enjoys the outdoors and playing outside. He enjoys playing board games and card games such as chutes and ladders, trouble, and go fish. He is very curious and loves to carry on conversations.

When he is in a new place, he wants to discover what everything is and how it works. John wants very much to have a family, especially if they have (or are open to getting) a dog! John can be a very happy youngster, and also loves school where he can learn lots of new things.

At his group home, he is known for being the child who will help others feel better when they are feeling anxious or upset.

John is longing for a loving family who can help make him feel safe. Could you be that family?

If you have questions about John or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.