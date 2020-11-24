Man dies after northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after police say he was shot in northwest Roanoke on Monday night.

According to the Roanoke City Police Department, officers responded to a report of someone with a gunshot wound around 10:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Centre Avenue NW.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man with what looked like serious injuries inside a house.

Officers say they did first aid until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders, and police say his identity will be released after his family is notified.

According to the police department, everyone involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Those involved all knew each other and the victim, police say.

Detectives say they have consulted with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and at this time no charges have been filed. According to the police department, they are not searching for other suspects and the investigation is ongoing.