What’s News Today: Elf on the Shelf, Indian Tax Tribute

The Hotel Roanoke Conference Center Commission will meet today. The meeting will take place virtually.

The Elf on the Shelf Adventure in Downtown Roanoke kicks off today. It’s part of 25 Days of Dickens. You can pick up a passport at participating locations. Get a stamp from the business when you find a Scout Elf. Once you find all 14, return your passport at the drop box at the Mast General Store to be entered to win $1,000.

Governor and First Lady Northam will take part in the 343rd Indian Tax Tribute Ceremony. Two Native American chiefs present the governor with a deer and other gifts. Meat from the deer goes to those in need. The ceremony also honors Native American Heritage Month. It is considered the oldest continual nation-to-nation ceremony in the U. S.