Illuminights kicks off the holiday season during its first weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Illuminights is truly a winter wonderland experience that’s safe for the whole family, and people from across Virginia came to check it out during its first weekend on Friday.

This half-mile walking trail at Explore Park has been transformed with more than 500,000 bright and shining lights.

Though it’s only the second year of Illuminights, there has been a slight twist: social distancing.

Guests are expected to social distance, wear a mask and pre-register for 30-minute time slots to keep everyone a safe six-feet apart.

“And if for any reason you’re just not feeling yourself, not feeling up to snuff, we ask that you come on another day,” said Wendi Schultz, tourism and event manager of Roanoke County.

Leslie Hepburn and her daughter came all the way from Richmond to visit family and see the lights.

“This is wonderful. Being able to walk out in the wilderness, and then have these lights. It’s just been a really cool experience,” said Hepburn.

If you want to see the magic for yourself, register for a spot and buy your ticket online by clicking here.