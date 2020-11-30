Flash Flood Watch canceled early for area that includes Lynchburg’s College Lake Dam

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

The National Weather Service has canceled a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Central Virginia that includes Amherst and Campbell counties along Blackwater Creek below College Lake Dam.

Dam operators at College Lake Dam on the Blackwater Creek reported that the dam no longer poses a potential flooding threat.

The NWS canceled the flash flood watch early; it was originally expected to go until 2 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flash Flood Watch and says that structural concerns have been reported at Lynchburg’s College Lake Dam.

Officials say College Lake Dam operators reported their concerns around 1:15 p.m.

The Flash Flood Watch covers parts of Amherst and Campbell counties along Blackwater Creek below College Lake Dam. The warning is expected to go until 2 a.m.

Areas downstream from the dam should be prepared for flooding, officials say.

According to Lynchburg Water Resources, the dam is at Stage 2 and they believe it will revert to Stage 1 in the next hour.

Officials with Lynchburg Water Resources are warning residents that roads could start to flood.