Jordan’s Way social media star hoping to raise $25,000 for Roanoke Valley SPCA during visit

ROANOKE, Va. – A viral star with a passion for rescuing shelter pets is visiting the Roanoke Valley SPCA Thursday night for a fundraiser.

Kris Rotonda of Jordan’s Way grew social media fame after spending 72 hours sleeping in an animal shelter.

In his new initiative, Rotonda is visiting every state in the U.S. to raise money and awareness for homeless and unwanted pets, and his first stop in Virginia will be the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as one of only five shelters featured from the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Denise Hayes, chief executive officer of the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

His goal is to raise $25,000 for the shelter.

Rotonda will be streaming the event live on the shelter’s Facebook page from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

