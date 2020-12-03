What’s News Today: Tree lightings, road work

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute this week. The D Street Bridge will close daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday as water crews install sewer service to the area. Traffic will be detoured onto Cabell Street and Victoria Avenue.

Investiture ceremonies will take place today for two of the people, elected to Roanoke City Council. Mayor Sherman Lea and Stephanie Moon Reynolds will take the oath of office at the Oliver Hill Justice Center. The ceremonies are closed but will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page. They officially take office on Jan. 1.

The Town of Vinton will light its Christmas Tree virtually today. It will be streamed on the town’s Facebook page at 6 p.m. The annual Christmas Parade has been canceled this year due to COVID restrictions.

The City of Roanoke holds a workshop for neighborhood groups, interested in applying for Neighborhood Development Grants. The money will be given out during the 2021-22 budget year, which starts on July 1st. The meeting will take place virtually tonight at 6 p.m.

The Western Virginia Regional Jail Authority meets today. Members will receive the Superintendent’s Report and financial reports.

The Danville Treasurer’s Office and the Virginia Department of Treasury are teaming up to help you find your unclaimed property. The virtual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and tomorrow.

The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a virtual public meeting about the Philpott Lake Master Plan. The plan updates the long-term land management goals and provides recommendations about recreational opportunities.

Piedmont Arts in Martinsville will light its Christmas Tree tonight virtually. The tree, located in the Art Garden, will feature more than 3,000 lights. It will stay lit through New Year’s Day. You can watch the lighting at 5 p.m. on Facebook.

New River Community College will help students in need with a drive-through food pick-up. Today’s session runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Christiansburg campus. There’s another one tomorrow at the Dublin campus.

The Appomattox School Board will hold a public hearing tonight. It will receive nominations of those interested in filling the position on an interim basis. Nominees must be a qualified voter in the Falling River District. The school board will appoint a new board member on Dec. 17.