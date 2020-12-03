Wythe County Public Schools return to all virtual learning on Monday

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Wythe County Public Schools announced that students will return to 100% virtual learning starting Monday, Dec. 7.

Thursday’s announcement comes after the school district consulted with the health department about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Wythe County.

The district’s proposed “Distanced Learning Plan” will account for all grades, kindergarten to 12th grade.

Here’s the full plan provided by WCPS:

After a recent surge of Covid-19 cases in Wythe County, and in consultation with the Mount Rogers Health District, Wythe... Posted by Wythe County Public Schools on Thursday, December 3, 2020

The new plan outlined weekly expectations given by the school district.

Officials didn’t say how long virtual learning will last.