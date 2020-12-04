Convicted sex offender wanted after Buena Vista police say he escaped custody

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Buena Vista authorities are searching for a convicted sex offender that they say escaped police custody.

Percy Spinner, 25, of Lynchburg was convicted in 2015 of carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 to 15.

According to Virginia law, carnal knowledge includes “the acts of sexual intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, anilingus, anal intercourse, and animate and inanimate object sexual penetration.”

Court records show that Spinner was set to appear in Buena Vista Circuit Court on Dec. 4.

According to the Buena Vista Police Department, he escaped police custody on Dec. 3.

Anyone with information on Spinner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at 540-261-6171.