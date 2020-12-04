48ºF

Danville police report three fatal heroin-related overdoses in the past week

From late 2019 to Friday, there have been six fatal heroin-related overdoses

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Opioid epidemic, drug abuse concept with closeup on two heroin syringes or other narcotics surrounded by scattered prescription opioids. Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opioid painkillers; Shutterstock ID 706837198; Job: - (CNN)

DANVILLE, Va. – In an effort to address opioid addiction in the city, the Danville Police Department has tracked down and reported 50 suspected heroin-related overdose cases from late 2019 to Friday.

In that time frame, authorities reported a total of 44 non-fatal heroin-related overdoses and a total of six suspected fatal heroin-related overdoses. However, three of those six deaths that police believe was a result of heroin use happened over the past week.

Danville police teamed up with Danville-Pittsylvania County Community Services last year to combat this issue.

Back in May 2020, the police department issued Naloxone to officers, which is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

Since then, officers have successfully used Naloxone six times in life-saving overdose incidents.

Anyone suffering from addiction and seeking assistance can ask help from Danville police or contact Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services 24 hours a day at 434-793-4922.

